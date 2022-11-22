AEW Dark Live Coverage (11/22) - Dark Order Vs. The Trustbusters, Tay Melo Vs. Skye Blue, Wheeler Yuta In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on November 22, 2022!

A huge trios match is set for tonight, as Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of Dark Order will be going head to head with The Trustbuster's Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay. Both teams have been dominant over the past few weeks, continuing to overcome opponents week after week on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation". Which team will come out on top?

Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta defeated Zack Clayton on last night's "Dark: Elevation", and looks to continue to keep his winning streak going tonight as he takes on KM. La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush will be facing former WWE star Leon Ruffin while Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) will take on Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society will also return to in-ring action as he squares off with Bryce Donovan.

Speaking of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Tay Melo (with best friend Anna Jay in her corner) will be going one-on-one with up and comer Skye Blue. Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Problem" Marina Shafir looks to continue to rack up wins as she takes on recent AEW signee Willow Nightingale. However, this will be no easy feat for Shafir, as Nightingale is coming off a win on last night's "Dark: Elevation" when her and Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura and Leva Bates.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Varsity Athletes and "Smart" Mark Sterling make their way to the ring. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo wait in the ring.