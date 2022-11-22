WWE NXT Live Coverage (11/22) - North American Championship Match, Cora Jade Vs. Wendy Choo, We Hear From Toxic Attraction

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on November 22, 2022!

Wes Lee will be putting his North American Championship on the line as he takes on Carmelo Hayes in his first defense since winning the title in a Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc last month (in which Hayes was also a participant in). The two have had issues with one another over the past several weeks, getting into several verbal exchanges with one another. Will Hayes be able to become a three time North American Champion, or will Lee succeed in keeping hold of his title?

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin will be addressing the "NXT" Universe in the opening segment of this week's show. Rose surely has a lot on her mind following the conclusion of her Last Woman Standing Match against Alba Fyre that saw the return of Isla Dawn. What will they have to say?

Speaking of the women's division, Cora Jade will be going one-on-one in a grudge match with Wendy Choo. Jade has taken several shots at Choo over the past few weeks, making it clear that she doesn't take her seriously as an in-ring competitor. Elsewhere, Zoey Stark will also be squaring off with Sol Ruca. Stark put the entire women's locker room on notice last week and stated she was done playing nice. Ruca didn't take to her new attitude so kindly, responding to her comments on her TikTok account. What will happen when the two collide?

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Toxic Attraction make their way to the ring.