Booker T Doesn't Think His Former Faction Gets Enough Credit

Booker T is of the belief that a faction he was a part of is often lost in the history books. There was a time during the "King Booker" phase when Booker T and his wife Sharmell aligned themselves with William Regal and Finlay to form King Booker's Court. On a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed the success of the group and why it is often overlooked.

"We were bad as a team," Booker T said. "I always thought, you know, we as a faction didn't get enough credit. I don't think we were together long enough probably, but together, man, we were a hell of a faction. Booker T, Regal, and Finlay, with our lovely queen Sharmell — that was a hell of a team right there."

Booker T admitted that there was one thing about the stable that surprised him. "Never in a million years I thought I'd have so much fun working with William Regal and Finlay," Booker T said. "I hated working those guys. They were stiff. Of course, you've seen Regal matches on television back in the day. Him and Benoit used to do some crazy stuff, but Finlay was just as hardcore," he added, "and those guys were cut from a different cloth."

Booker T noted that he and Finlay talk about an incident that occurred in one of their matches to this day. Booker T admitted that he was "hot" over a stiff kick Finlay delivered to him in the WCW days, but he understands it was the nature of the business at that time.

