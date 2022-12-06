The Iron Sheik And Bruno Sammartino Once Brawled With Six Men

Are you ready for some football? Bruno Sammartino was back in his later days with WWE. The Italian Superman once battled an orangutan in his pre-wrestling days, but in his post-wrestling days, the rumor was that he fought off six football players with another legend of the squared circle. In an interview conducted over 10 years ago, the late Hall Of Famer clarified that he actually fought one football player and five of his compadres.

"He was a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and then he went on to the Canadian league after the Steelers cut him," Sammartino said. The player in question was Dave "Rooster" Fleming and he had something he wanted to prove to the two-time WWE Champion. Sammartino was a commentator for the company at the time when he was backstage and heard his name called. He walked over in his natural babyface demeanor.

"At this time, I'm like 51, 52 years old when this went on. I said, 'Hey, hi guys. What are you doing here?' I said, 'If security sees you, you might get in trouble. You're not supposed to be back here,'" Sammartino said. Fleming made certain it was indeed the "Living Legend" before offering his hand in what Sammartino thought to be a friendly handshake. It wasn't as Fleming started to squeeze.

I said 'Well, what are you think you're doing?' And he said to me, 'You're nothing but a washed-up old man.' And I responded, 'Well, not too washed up to take care of you.'" The fight was on.