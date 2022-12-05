A Role On Dark Angel Led To A Massive Injury That Nearly Paralyzed Lita

Casual WWE viewers that stumble upon today's product would never expect that women used to be presented much differently from how they are now. At one point, they were labeled as the "Divas" and were typically typecast as valets, the focus of a romantic storyline, or sexualized to increase viewership. However, one talent transcended expectations and proved her value as a valet, sex symbol, and an undeniable in-ring talent was WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

From the late '90s through the early 2000s, Lita appeared in WCW, ECW, and finally WWE, where she continued to flourish. But an unexpected injury that occurred in 2002 almost derailed the momentum she had built throughout her career, and surprisingly enough, it didn't occur in a wrestling ring.

Lita's popularity in the early 2000s led to her booking a role as a villain in the series finale of "Dark Angel," which starred Jessica Alba as a super-soldier fleeing from the government in a post-apocalyptic world (per IMDb). Lita portrayed the character Thula, the leader of a clan of warriors named the Phalanx. During filming, Lita's work with stunt doubles took a turn for the worse while performing her signature hurricanrana move. According to Sportskeeda, she was unable to execute a full rotation when swinging around and ended up landing awkwardly on her neck. X-rays revealed that she had cracked three vertebrae from the impact, forcing her to take an indefinite break from the ring.