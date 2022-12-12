Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins

It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.

Behind the scenes, Rollins and Reigns had garnered a bit of heat in the locker room having bumped heads with established veterans of the business. In Rollins' case, reports indicated that he got into a disagreement with Paul Wight (The Big Show) due to some "improper conduct." Reigns' issues backstage were much more evident, as word circulated that he had gotten into an argument with Randy Orton in front of the entire locker room. Their issue centered around something that happened during a house show tag match they were both involved in.