An Autographed Macho Man Randy Savage Costume Went For A Big Amount On Pawn Stars

"Macho Man" Randy Savage is a WWE legend whose fans still rock his merchandise today. The WWE Hall of Famer had many iconic moments during his time in WWE, such as headlining WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V. He also won the Intercontinental Championship, which he famously lost to Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat in a heavily-praised back and forth contest. Less than a year after losing the Intercontinental Championship, Savage reached the top of the mountain and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania IV. Savage would hold the WWE Championship once more in 1992, holding the title twice for a combined total of 520 days.

Savage eventually made the jump over to WCW — as many ex-WWE talents did in the 1990s, including Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. During his time in WCW, Savage found himself securing four WCW World Heavyweight Championship victories, putting him at a total of six world titles throughout his illustrious career.

The "Macho Man" was also an over-the-top personality, known for his "Oooh Yeah!" catchphrase and flamboyant outfits — which was part of his appeal among fans. Unsurprisingly then, one of his fans was more than happy to pay the big bucks to acquire one of his costumes.