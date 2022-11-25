Kurt Angle Hated The Ending To This Survivor Series Main Event

This month marks the fifth anniversary of WWE Survivor Series 2017, the main event of which pitted Team "Raw" (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team "SmackDown" (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.

To commemorate the occasion, Angle used his podcast "The Kurt Angle Show" to look back on the bout, and when co-host Paul Cromwell referred to the bout as "The Triple H Show," Angle ruefully agreed and commented negatively on the match's denouement. The main event finish saw Triple H hit Angle with a Pedigree, effectively eliminating his own partner, then go on to win the match by himself. In turning on Angle, Triple H angered Strowman, but the "Monster Among Men" just stared, only hitting Triple H with a Powerslam after the bell. "The Game"s wife Stephanie McMahon emerged from ringside to revive him and lead him to the back.

"I didn't agree with that, especially making Braun look like a complete a**hole," Angle said. "I'm not sure what they were trying to accomplish at that point. I know that Triple H wanted to get the win. I understand that. But the way they did that just made it look like nobody else mattered but Triple H. And that's not what you want to do with talent that you're building." Angle thought that Survivor Series could have enjoyed a better ending with Strowman not being allowed to "hang there high and dry." But he also remembered that no one backstage at the time considered it to be out of the ordinary. "It wasn't great. It wasn't awesome. It was just a good match," he said. "Nobody's going to remember this years from now. It was just a decent match. Nobody was excited — nobody was high fiving each other. It was just, you know, handshake, good match."