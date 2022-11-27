Triple H Addresses The Future Of The WarGames Match

Is the WarGames match set to become an annual affair at WWE Survivor Series?

Speaking at the post-Survivor Series presser, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked if fans can expect to see Superstars going to war inside the dual-cage structure every November, a tradition that WCW upheld every September as part of the Fall Ball pay-per-view in the early-mid 90s.

"I think we'll see," Triple H responded. "I think it [WarGames] worked out incredibly well tonight. We're in the process of looking at the overall year-to-year calendar, and seeing where things end up, but I believe tonight was very successful, so it makes me feel positive about it. We'll see where the future takes us."

When asked if WarGames could be featured at other WWE premium live events besides Survivor Series, The Game acknowledged recent reports that WWE could do away with the gimmick-based PLEs such as Money in the Bank.

"It could be," Triple H said, hinting at more WarGames matches across a calendar year. "For example, with Hell in a Cell stepping away, there was a feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that is a giant blowoff [to a feud]. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to Hell in a Cell.

"So, I hear this speculation among fans about Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber – maybe those things should go away. Some of that, I hear. Hell in a Cell, I hear it. I had a highlight of my career in sorta (Mick) Foley & I calling each other out on Hell in a Cell. But then when you get into Elimination Chamber, nobody is going to go, 'I challenge you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys.' It doesn't work, right?

"Same thing – 'I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' There's a difference there. I think we have to reevaluate all of that, we have to look at that, and it's really about looking at the overall calendar and saying, 'What is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense?' It's no different than when you look at a show and go, 'OK, this match has to deliver.' But it can't take away from the rest of the show. It's all about the whole arcing story of what we're doing right now, and then it's the whole year of what we put out. Altogether, there are so many layers to what we do; you have to keep in mind all of those, and we'll do that moving forward. But it's still up in the air, it's something we think about on a regular basis."

While the Hell in a Cell PLE is set to be discontinued starting in 2023, Elimination Chamber will continue as per usual as a February event, with next year's show taking place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. There's still no confirmation on the date or location of the 2023 Money in the Bank.