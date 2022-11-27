WWE Hall Famer Makes In-Ring Return At Indie Event With FTR

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat made his in-ring return on Sunday.

Steamboat teamed with the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to defeat Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson. The match happened at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Steamboat and FTR won the match after they applied figure four leglocks to Lethal, Aldis, and Anderson, making them tap out.

Harwood reacted to his match with the legend on Twitter.

"I watched from the apron in amazement tonight. It had nothing to do with his moves or his athleticism. I was in awe of the little things he did. Things that made millions fall in absolute love with Ricky. They all reacted to the man; not the moves. I felt inferior tonight," wrote Harwood.

Sunday's match was Steamboat's first match since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie to face Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta at WWE's former developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. A year before that, he lost to Chris Jericho at Backlash 2009 and before that, Steamboat, Jimmy Snuka, and Roddy Piper lost to Jericho at WrestleMania 25. The WrestleMania match was Steamboat's first since 1994.

Other matches at the Big Time Wrestling event included The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) defeating former ROH Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe and Kerry Morton retaining his NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title against Brian Pillman Jr.

Also at the event, Matt Hardy defeated former WCW star Crowbar, Danny Miles defeated Facade to retain the BTW title, and Savannah Evans defeated Amber Nova.