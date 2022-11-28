Sami Zayn Suffered A Massive Injury During The Entrance Of His WWE Debut

Much like several stars on the WWE roster, Sami Zayn progressed through "NXT" — becoming "NXT" Champion — before embarking on a main roster run in 2015. His first appearance on one of WWE's main shows really had the audience talking, for better or worse.

The date: May 4, 2015. This specific episode of "WWE Raw" just so happened to be in Montreal, Quebec, Canada -– Zayn's hometown. A mid-episode segment saw the United States Champion at the time, John Cena, come down to the ring and issue an open challenge, with the title hanging in the balance. What made the instance that much more special was WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart coming out to introduce Zayn for his first-ever match on "Raw" in front of an excited Canadian crowd.

Unfortunately, not everything went as planned for Zayn. Being swept up in the emotion of the moment, Zayn danced around and entered the ring with an extra ferocity that night, so much so that he actually tore his rotator cuff while throwing his arms up in the air to amp up the audience. He then hesitated for a brief moment to analyze the situation before shaking Hart's hand and carrying through with the match against Cena.