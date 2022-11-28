Win A Mega Powers WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive 2-Pack From Ringside Collectibles!
Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a brand new WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive 2-pack. This set from Mattel lets you add the legendary Mega Powers tag team — Hulk Hogan and the "Macho" Man Randy Savage — to your collection. It comes with multiple accessories, including swappable hands and heads, Hogan's "Hulk Rules" shirt, Savages' "Mega Powers" cape and a championship belt. The two figures come posed in their infamous handshake!
One lucky winner will get their very own Mega Powers WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive 2-Pack for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Thursday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.
This Mega Powers WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive 2-Pack is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.
