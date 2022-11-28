Jimmy Korderas Breaks Down WWE Survivor Series, WarGames Matches, What's Next For Sami Zayn, And More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Let's get to it. WarGames was this past weekend. What a show, man. First of all, I'd like to run this thing top to bottom, so we could build to this beautiful ending we had to the show. With the women, what were the big takeaways you had? This match was very different than the men's match. This was much more chaotic, I felt, than the men's match.

Jimmy Korderas: Yeah, definitely the introduction of a lot of accessories, let's put it that way, for lack of a better term. We had tables, we had ladders, we had kendo sticks, and the whole bit. I know there's an argument out there, were they needed in the match? Technically speaking, no, but it did add and enhance the brutality of the women's match. It was very violent. Did they need several of these items? Possibly not. They could have gotten away with fewer items. At the same time, it did add to the match as well. The women did work hard, and it was exciting. It was entertaining.

It's weird, as fans, we've gotten used to the women delivering these kinds of matches. Three to five years ago, this would've never happened, I feel like.

Especially in the WWE, where they have that unspoken or unseen barrier, so to speak. For the women now, it's full throttle, and pedal to the metal for the women. Let them do their thing.

All the women look like bad-asses here. You have a pretty broad landscape of women right now that, in my opinion, look credible. So what do you do coming out of this one, Jimmy, specifically, with Bianca and that "Raw" women's title? What would you do here, coming out of it?

There are a lot of directions you can go, because in that match, none of the women came out of that match on a lower stature. Everybody was elevated in that match, to a certain degree. That's the goal, the goal is to have options. Where you go with Bianca now... everybody wants to cheer Becky. Bianca's your babyface champion, and Becky wants to be cheered. Is there, "Okay, I agreed to join your team, but you said you were going to give me an opportunity at your title for a chance to join your team," or something like that. That would be the endgame, but in the meantime, there has to be something in between, I think. That's a WrestleMania match, Becky versus Bianca.

Is it time to turn Bianca, do you think, to spice this up? If Becky's flipping to baby, does her nemesis go the other direction? What do you think on that?

You can make it work, anything is possible. I think this is not the right time. You have to build slowly towards that, I think. Take your time, tell a bit of a backstory to it, and if you're going to flip Bianca, do it when it doesn't seem like it's coming.