AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (11/28) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Ari Daivari, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Vs. The Factory, Vicious Vixens Vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on November 28, 2022!
The leader of The Trustbusters, Ari Daivari, will be going head-to-head with Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. Both men have been dominating the AEW locker room over the past several weeks, so it will be interesting to see what happens when the pair collide. Four members of The Firm will also be in action tonight, as Matt Hardy teams up with longtime allies Private Party to face Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Isaiah Moore. Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen have been reluctant members of the group ever since Kassidy lost a match to Ethan Page on "Rampage" several weeks ago. Lee Moriarty will also be taking on Robert Anthony.
Elsewhere in the tag team division, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) will team up with their other friend, Rocky Romero, to face Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey in trios competition. Longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be going head-to-head with The Factory's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto while Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh take on GPA and Joe Alonzo. Brandon Cutler will also be going one-on-one with Man Scout.
Additionally, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir of The Vicious Vixens will be going head to head with veteran Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh in a huge tag team match. Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena looks to continue to rack up wins as she takes on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" regular Laynie Luck. Athena has been showing off a more aggressive attitude over the past few weeks, continuing to beat down her opponents after matches and screaming at backstage personnel. The Bunny is also set for action tonight, as she squares off with Blair Onyx.
We are live! Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as The Bunny and Penelope Ford make their way to the ring. Blair Onyx waits inside.
The Bunny vs. Blair Onyx
The bell rings and Bunny wastes no time. She fires off several forearms on Onyx, then follows it up with a Bulldog and a series of kicks to her midsection. She hits a diving crossface across her jaw, then hits Down The Rabbit Hole for the win.
Winner: The Bunny
Brandon Cutler heads to the ring, with Man Scout already waiting inside.
Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout
The bell rings and the two lock up. Cutler trips Man Scout, then repeatedly sends his face bouncing off the top turnbuckle. He delivers a Manhattan Drop, then follows it up with a forearm and a splash. Man Scout fires back with a back breaker and a face plant, then goes for a pin but Cutler kicks out. Cutler delivers a back body drop and a bodyslam, followed by a series of elbow drops. He hits the Airplane Spin before Man Scout escapes. Cutler rolls up Man Scout for the win.
Winner: Brandon Cutler
Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh head to the ring, followed by The Vicious Vixens.
The Vicious Vixens vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh
Rose and Sakura begin the action. The bell rings and the two women exchange chops and forearms. Itoh and Shafir both tag in before Itoh slaps Shafir and Shafir knocks her to the mat. Shafir delivers a hip toss, then tags in Sakura. Sakura has some tea, then tags Itoh back in. Itoh delivers a snapmare, but Shafir fires back with a back suplex. Rose tags in and delivers several right hands to Itoh's midsection. Itoh delivers the Iron Head before tagging in Sakura. Sakura delivers a couple of crossbodies in the corner, then fires off several right hands and a hurricanrana. She goes for a pin, but Rose kicks out. Rose manages to hit a spear, followed by the Beast Bomb for the win.
Winners: The Vicious Vixens
Ari Daivari heads to the ring, followed by Konosuke Takeshita.
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari
The bell rings and the two lock up. Takeshita delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by a drop kick and a chop. Daivari delivers a clothesline as Don Callis heads down to the ring. Daivari delivers a roundhouse kick, then follows it up with a high crossbody and several forearms. Takeshita hits a spin-out powerbomb before the pair exchange forearms. Takeshita delivers a running shoulder tackle, then hits a running knee and a delayed vertical suplex. Daivari delivers a Frog Splash, then goes for a pin but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita hits a vicious forearm, then delivers a German Suplex for the win.
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita
We head to a video of Kip Sabian. He addresses Alex Reynolds and tells him he never had an issue with him until he made comments after their match. He says he only took his eyes off the ball for three seconds and calls Reynolds a good professional wrestler. He says he is nothing like Reynolds and tells him that if he wants to go for round three, then that's fine by him but he won't win this time.
Lee Moriarty heads to the ring, with Robert Anthony already waiting inside.
Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Moriarty delivers a finger snap and a kick to his spine. Anthony plants a modified suplex, then hits the Surfboard. Moriarty sends Anthony into the middle turnbuckle with a flatliner, then hits a knee to his spine and several right hands. He delivers several stomps in the corner, then whips him into the corner and follows it up with a chop. Anthony returns the favor before Moriarty locks in the Border City Stretch for the win.
Winner: Lee Moriarty
Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt head to the ring, with GPA and Joe Alonzo already waiting inside.
Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. GPA and Joe Alonzo
Lethal and GPA begin the action. The bell rings and two lock up. Lethal delivers a big boot, then tags in Singh. Singh delivers a chop before Alonzo tags in and Singh plants him. Lethal tags back in and Singh delivers a chokeslam to Alonzo off Lethal's shoulders for the win.
Winners: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh
We head backstage to Ethan Page and Lexy Nair. Matt Hardy and Private Party try to sneak out of the ring, but Page catches him and informs them they have a trios match. "Smart" Mark Sterling and Ari Daivari walk in. Sterling says Hardy owes him $50,000 and Hardy says it's Page's problem. Page says Hardy already paid it before asking Daivari if he really needs the money. He says he can't give him back his money because he spent it, but anytime he wants to use the Twist of Fate, he can do so. The two shake hands and settle their dispute. Page then says he's in a great mood.
Best Friends and Rocky Romero head to the ring, with Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey already waiting inside.
Best Friends and Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey
Yabo and Romero begin the action. The bell rings and Yabo offers Romero a balloon. Romero grabs it and releases it into the air. He then delivers a series of kicks to Yabo, then follows it up with a hurricanrana. Ramsey tags in and Romero hits him with a Manhattan Drop. Taylor tags in and beats down Ramsey. Ramsey fires back with a drop kick, then sends him into the top turnbuckle face first and tags in Yabo. Yabo juggles, then throws one of his balls at Taylor. Taylor delivers a kick before Beretta and Bang tag in. Beretta delivers a suplex, then follows it up with a splash in the corner and a Tornado DDT. He picks up Yabo's balls and juggles them. Beretta delivers a high knee before Best Friends deliver the Solefood Half-and-Half Combination. They hug, then hit a Deadeye-double stomp combination for the win.
Winners: Best Friends and Rocky Romero
Athena heads to the ring, with Laynie Luck already waiting inside.
Athena vs. Laynie Luck
The bell rings and Athena knocks Luck to the mat with a forearm. She sends her face careening into the mat, then tosses her to the outside. She delivers several right hands, then tosses Luck into the ring steps twice and back in the ring. Luck rolls up Athena, but Athena kicks out. She delivers a superkick to Luck, then locks in a crossface for the win.
Winner: Athena
After the match, Athena cinches in a face submission on Luck.
Chaos Project and Isaiah Moore head to the ring, followed by Matt Hardy and Private Party.