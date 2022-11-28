AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (11/28) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Ari Daivari, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Vs. The Factory, Vicious Vixens Vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on November 28, 2022!

The leader of The Trustbusters, Ari Daivari, will be going head-to-head with Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. Both men have been dominating the AEW locker room over the past several weeks, so it will be interesting to see what happens when the pair collide. Four members of The Firm will also be in action tonight, as Matt Hardy teams up with longtime allies Private Party to face Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Isaiah Moore. Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen have been reluctant members of the group ever since Kassidy lost a match to Ethan Page on "Rampage" several weeks ago. Lee Moriarty will also be taking on Robert Anthony.

Elsewhere in the tag team division, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) will team up with their other friend, Rocky Romero, to face Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey in trios competition. Longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be going head-to-head with The Factory's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto while Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh take on GPA and Joe Alonzo. Brandon Cutler will also be going one-on-one with Man Scout.

Additionally, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir of The Vicious Vixens will be going head to head with veteran Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh in a huge tag team match. Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena looks to continue to rack up wins as she takes on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" regular Laynie Luck. Athena has been showing off a more aggressive attitude over the past few weeks, continuing to beat down her opponents after matches and screaming at backstage personnel. The Bunny is also set for action tonight, as she squares off with Blair Onyx.

We are live! Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as The Bunny and Penelope Ford make their way to the ring. Blair Onyx waits inside.