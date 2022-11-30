Austin Theory's WWE Aspirations Started Back When He Was 8 Years Old

Austin Theory is still early into his WWE career, with his first "NXT" appearance occurring in December 2019. But by the time he had signed a contract with the world's largest professional wrestling organization, he was a well-known figure in the realms of independent wrestling and bodybuilding (per The Ringer). He is a former Heavyweight Champion with promotions like Full Impact Pro and Evolve. He even competed in the main event of a crossover show where the latter company and "NXT" joined forces for one night prior to WWE buying out the organization. That said, the signs of Theory's greatness were also apparent early on in his life, most notably during his teenage years when he began competing in bodybuilding competitions.

At the age of 17, Theory earned himself a sculpted metal trophy for the "Overall Winner" category at the 2015 NPC Georgia Bodybuilding Championships' Teen Men competition. He managed to capture the top spot in his division and then competed against the other three finalists to earn recognition as the best of the best that year. Shockingly enough, it was the former Mr. Money in the Bank's first official competition in bodybuilding.

In an interview with Henry Herald following his win, Theory detailed how extreme he made his diet to reach the peak physical shape he wanted for the competition. "We ate 10 meals of tilapia a day," Theory mentioned. He also cut off water consumption 48 hours before the competition to increase how defined and veiny his muscles appeared.