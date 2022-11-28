WWE Raw Live Coverage (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

"The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him everything that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?

Additionally, "The Man" Becky Lynch will be addressing the WWE Universe following her in-ring return this past Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames. Lynch teamed up with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim to defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. What will Lynch have to say?

Speaking of Belair, she is set to appear on tonight's show per the company's event page, along with her longtime rival Bayley, newly crowned United States Champion Austin Theory, his Survivor Series: WarGames opponents "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley and Seth "Freakin Rollins, and Rollins' former rival Matt Riddle.