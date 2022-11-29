Former WWE Official Talks Triple H's Ambitions With NJPW

One former WWE referee thinks there's potential for WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to form a working relationship.

In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts about the possibility of WWE and NJPW working together, something fans have long dreamed about.

"I think [WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H] is someone who is open to all possibilities right now," Korderas said. "I know this is a little off topic, but they've got a big show planned for India. I think Hunter's goal is to really expand the global audience of WWE right now. That's what it feels like, anyways."

WWE has long put emphasis on expanding its reach internationally through launching brands, hosting shows, and recruiting wrestlers around the world. The Connecticut-based company regularly holds events in Canada; presents its annual Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia; and held the Clash at the Castle event in Wales in September. Moreover, "NXT UK" will be re-branded as "NXT Europe" next year. It was reported earlier this year that WWE had talks with NJPW about becoming the Japanese brand's official American partner.

"Hunter is someone who could actually pull it off," Korderas said, "but at the same time, he's smart enough to know that, in some form or fashion, even if they do have a positive working relationship, WWE is their priority. Obviously, from a business standpoint."

NJPW currently has a working relationship with AEW. Korderas stopped short of calling it a "war" between AEW and WWE if WWE gets involved with NJPW, referring to it as "some one-upmanship."