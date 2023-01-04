Looking Back At Chris Kanyon's Innovative In-Ring Style

Chris Kanyon, best known for his stints in WCW and WWE, was given the nickname "The Innovator of Offense" during his career for good reason. In a generation of workers taking their time with each move and emphasizing how it contributed to the overall story of a bout, Kanyon was already bringing a quick-paced, indie-style of wrestling featured nowadays in companies like AEW and Impact.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, when Kanyon was reaching the highest peaks of his in-ring career, stars like Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Triple H were reigning atop WCW and WWE -– all stars with a very different style compared to what Kanyon offered. He delivered unique offensive maneuvers for the times like cradle neckbreakers, suplexes to people from the middle rope, and a brutal-looking torture rack into a neckbreaker with fierce velocity. Kanyon also had a knack for countering moves into suplexes, like when he would counter a sunset flip into a Northern Lights suplex, or catch someone in a crossbody and throw them into a vertical suplex.

Chris Kanyon's work in the squared circle lives on today through the current generation of wrestlers. Indie star Luke Hawx and AEW stars Brian Cage and the Young Bucks were all trained by Kanyon and now channel his quick-paced, standout offense on television. All four men were involved in the September 2021 episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" that focused on Kanyon's career and the personal struggles he dealt with throughout his life.