Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role

Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer.

In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton – who wrestled in indie promotions as Mizake – said that he first learned to create wrestling gear when he was in high school. He sold some of his creations in the indies – and one of his clients was Banks, whom he met when they both appeared in Chaotic Wrestling. When Banks was signed to WWE in 2012, Ton quit his day job at a Massachusetts ice cream factory to focus on creating her tights. By self-promoting among the WWE roster, he began to build a client base.

"I think the first guy that ordered from me was Percy Watson," he recalled. "And I made something for Mojo." Ton's design skills became popular and he found himself "where I was in about 30% of that roster." By 2015, Ton's wrestling career ended after he sustained an injury in an NXT match, but the company had other plans for him.

"Mark Carano and Hunter pulled me aside and said, 'Hey, we need help with WrestleMania this year – if you want to come in for two months to help us out and maybe have a good experience, go to WrestleMania,'" he said. Ton was involved in WrestleMania 31 for what was supposed to be a two-month gig, and the corporate office made him a one-year offer.

"So, I just hopped on for a year," he added. "And then six months into that, they were like, 'Hey, we want to extend you three years.' And so, I've been extended since – so I've been there from February 2015 till now."