Ninja Mack Opens Up About Pro Wrestling NOAH, Last Minute Title Win, WWE And AEW Working With NOAH, More - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Correct me if I'm wrong, you've done three tours with NOAH in 2022, is that correct?

Ninja Mack: Yes, they were going back for my fourth. The first one was a month, the second one was a month, and this last one was eight weeks, so two months. This next time I go around, I think it's about 10 or 11 weeks this next time, going from December, mid-December, to the Tokyo Dome Show for Muta's final show.

Man, how do you deal with all that travel?

Well, I mean, NOAH takes care of me. They give me good flights. It is a good 12 to 14 hour flight, depending if I go straight, or if I have a connection it's usually about 12 to 13, two hour lay-over, four hours home. I mean, you do it in a day and hopefully you get back in time to catch some shows for the weekend.

How is it being a part of NOAH right now? This is arguably, I think the most NOAH gotten in many years. I mean, you have AEW and WWE opening their proverbial forbidden doors to the company right now. What's it been like for you to be part of this big moment for NOAH?

For them to welcome me with all arms, it's been a great opportunity and a great pleasure, especially to be able to work with some of the very best pro wrestlers and talent in the world, and then even to attend this last run of Muta and his shows and see what he does in a ring. I literally got to see it firsthand, being able to tag with him ... His presence is so commanding. So it's been a very great honor to be at NOAH. I'm very thankful for them to allow me to join them and learn from the best there is in the business right now. And I mean, they're buzzing. NOAH's buzzing everywhere. The junior division, the heavyweight division, they got connections with AEW, WWE, they just invested in themselves. All the walkout arenas look so good. The lights look so good. Man, NOAH's turning up.

Is it getting competitive with New Japan? I guess with NOAH kind of gaining a little bit more ground over in Japan and kind of more globally at the moment.

I'm not going to even lie to you, I don't keep up. I'm so focused on growing NOAH and then doing the indie shows I'm at, that I'm fully committed to NOAH that I'm not paying attention to a lot of the rivals. I know we just had a little Dragon Gate crossover and that was just nice to see some other competitors ... With New Japan right now, I'm so booked with NOAH that I'm just trying to get us to a point to where we are compatible ... I mean I'm always looking at crowd numbers, the roster talent, and I think we have a great roster talent, and then I don't even know what their numbers are to compare.