Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Burying The Hatchet With Vince McMahon

"We Want Slaughter! We Want Slaughter!" was the chant inside the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania. On that February night in 1984, The Iron Sheik defeated Eddie Gilbert with the Camel Clutch. After relinquishing the hold, the capacity crowd let their feelings known.

Annoyed, The Sheik yelled into the microphone, "Iran number one, look at USA" and spat on Gilbert. Bursting through the curtain was an enraged Sgt. Slaughter, who rolled into the ring and drilled The Sheik with a right hand that knocked him to the arena floor.

As the crowd chanted "USA! USA!" Slaughter took the microphone and said, "Iron Sheik, I hope you can hear me. I've been ambushed a lot of times over in Vietnam. I've been wounded, I've got scars from bayonets. I've been down before. I've been Pearl Harbored before. The United States has been down before but we've always fought our way back. Iron Sheik, I declare war on you! ... I say right now to you Iron Sheik, I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

The once-reviled drill sergeant was now a revered hero in the WWF. For the remainder of the year, Slaughter regularly battled The Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff across the country. Following a win over Volkoff in Detroit on December 2, Slaughter disappeared from the WWF for nearly six years.