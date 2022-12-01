Hugh Jackman's WWE Raw Appearance Led To An Actual Dolph Ziggler Injury

Back in 2011, Dolph Ziggler learned a valuable lesson: Don't mess with Wolverine.

It's not every week that a WWE celebrity guest goes all out in the ring, to the point of injuring a superstar in the ring. But that was the case when "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman made an appearance on "WWE Raw" and accidentally injured Ziggler while helping Zack Ryder to a shocking victory.

Jackman was making an appearance on the weekly WWE show to help promote his new film "Real Steel" and got into a heated argument with Ziggler during the program, vowing later to find an "underdog" superstar in the back who could defeat the then-WWE United States Champion. Ryder, real name Matt Cardona, was riding a wave of momentum at the time due to the success of his YouTube series where he dubbed himself the "Internet Champion."

Jackman appeased fans by accompanying Ryder to the ring and helping him to an upset victory. But the match's big ending came with a price for Ziggler when Jackman connected with a hard punch to "The Showoff's" jaw.