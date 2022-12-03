Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped

The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.

"I got Scott something else in the deal," Bloom said. "If anybody, except for Hogan, I listed The Undertaker, I listed Kevin Nash, I listed, there was no Goldberg yet, but I listed Bret Hart. There was a list of people there that if they came in, WCW would have to match the salary ... other than Hogan."

While Hall was the wrestler in the NWO who Bloom originally worked with, the agent was able to expand his cliental because of the faction's popularity. Bloom discussed when he first began working with Nash in WCW.

"I didn't start working with Kevin until later on when it was time to renegotiate for Scott and Kevin together," Bloom said. "They decided, obviously, hell of a duo here. They'd come in May and June for WCW, created the NWO, and then, just took a matter of time where they realized they need to be paid more and well-deservedly so. So, that's when I met Kevin and then, of course, we started to all work together."



