Why Some Paul Heyman Guys Over The Last Decade Haven't Worked Out

Having a manager that accompanies you to the ring and sometimes speaks on your behalf usually bodes well for a rising WWE star. But it also depends on who they stick by your side — certain managers throughout history like Bobby "The Brain Heenan," Jimmy Hart, and Paul Heyman have been credited for getting their clients over with audiences. The latter, Heyman, continues his role on WWE television to this day, currently as the "Special Counsel" and wise man to WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Roman is one of many men, all with varied results, that have had the label of "Paul Heyman guy" linked to their name over the years.

One star that received the services of Heyman but didn't find a level of success on par with Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or others is Curtis Axel. Axel was introduced to WWE audiences in 2013 as a repackaged version of Michael McGuillicutty from The Nexus, with his arrival hyped up for weeks as the new "Paul Heyman guy." The stage was all set for Axel to make an immediate impact — he was even booked to go one-on-one against Triple H the night of his re-debut, a match he actually won! But it wasn't a decisive victory like his re-debuting character needed — he defeated Triple H by referee stoppage due to "The Game" selling the effects of a concussion. In the following weeks, Axel typically won his matches by count-outs or disqualifications, furthering his image as someone who couldn't get the job done.