Josh Shernoff Discusses His FITE Exit, The Premier Streaming Network, Why Disney And WBD Lose Money Streaming, More! - Exclusive

So do you have backers then, or is it just the two of you?

No, so it's not just the two of us, actually. My brother is a part of this company as well. He doesn't really like to be in any of the press releases or anything because he feels that he doesn't add to them, but I disagree. But he's actually the vice president of our business operations and finance. So that's kind of the core three people working in this business right now. My brother has a ton of experience with starting businesses, running businesses, so he obviously was an obvious choice to have that role. But as far as financing, we're self-funded right now, and that's going to take us pretty far. Obviously we've been talking with a number of other companies and people as far as funding, but right now we're in pretty good situation where we are.

All right, so give me the pitch. What makes you different? What makes the Premier Streaming network different?

Well, one of the things is, we're making the highest level of technology available to everyone, to promoters and leagues and companies all over the world, that maybe wouldn't be able to otherwise be a part of a platform with this level of technology. The way that we're viewing things is, our leadership team's kind of thinking everything digital first. And in a world that is overrun with streaming services in a lot of ways, there really aren't any that are digital first as far as the people who are the leadership team. They all came from somewhere else, when they were doing either pay-per-view or television or whatnot. And where we have a team of people that all really came up in the digital age.

So there's that mindset, but also the thing that really separates us from everything else that's out there is the way that we are operating with the promoters, with the content providers. We are not taking the approach of, "Just upload it like it's YouTube and just have it there and hope people watch it." We are working — and in this regard, we are more similar to a television network — we're working with the promoters, working with the content providers, and in a true partnership as opposed to just, "Come on here, we'll have you as something, and a day before your show, we'll just put out a tweet." We are really working hard to develop marketing plans with these promoters and really work hand-in-hand with them ...

Nick, there are so many really great quality companies out there ... I think that what people are going to find is, we are able to provide those slightly smaller, medium-sized promotions with this opportunity to use, as I said before, this high-end streaming platform that they otherwise would not be able to afford or have access to. And then it's our role to build them up, because some of the content out there, some of the best matches of the year are happening in front of 300 people. And my thought is, and our thought is, why do we need to make a show that's in front of 300 people feel less than just because they don't have the budget as one of these major companies? Why can't they be promoted? They're quality entertainment. Why can't they be promoted in the same way that a larger event would?