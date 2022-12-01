Former Olympian G'Angelo Hancock Set For Pro Wrestling Debut In WWE

WWE has recruited a plethora of talent over the last year, from independent wrestlers to mixed martial artists, and even college athletes. In accruing a lot of these prospects, the company has conducted a series of tryouts to determine who can make the cut as the next WWE Superstar. After its WrestleMania 38 weekend tryout earlier this Spring, a former Olympian emerged as one of WWE's newest signees.

In August, WWE officially announced its newest Performance Center class. Among the 17-member class was former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda. In addition, Tracy G'Angelo Hancock was unveiled as another member. Hancock is a former amateur wrestler, competing at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games as a part of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling team. In 2021, Hancock won a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships. Now, he will make his first on-screen move as an official WWE Superstar.

As previewed on WWE.com, Hancock will appear in his first match as a professional wrestler when he faces Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on Friday night's episode of "NXT Level Up." Hancock will assume the new name of Tavion Heights, as he makes his in-ring debut against the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy graduate. The 25-year-old Hancock will soon "bring his Greco-Roman style to the squared circle," as WWE described.

"NXT Level Up" airs every Friday night at 10 PM EST on Peacock, usually featuring a lot of WWE's development talent. This week's episode will also feature Chase U's Thea Hail taking on Sol Ruca in the main event, while Oro Mensah battles Myles Borne in another bout.