WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone

It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.

"I remember Rip Rogers came back one night to the go position and he was complaining about something," Mantell recalled. "Scott Steiner came in there and Rip said, 'You know, I don't want to do it.' I don't know what got over Scott. Scott turned him around — I think he was talking about Scott or something — and he open-hand slapped him right in front of everybody. I looked at Rip and the slap was loud. I'm standing there, I looked at Rip's face — it looked like Chernobyl — and then it was over."

Mantell laughed as he told the story, recalling both Scott and his brother Rick Steiner as being "great guys." Referring to the altercation Mantell added, "some of those things like that happen, then it just goes away."