Dan Severn Talks In-Ring Future, Relationship With Triple H, Negotiating With Vince McMahon, Billy Corgan, WWE HOF, And More! - Exclusive

How was it stepping into Vince McMahon's world?

Well, at the very beginning, once I was signed on board, even at the time when, I don't even think the ink was dried on the contract. I first had, I think it was WWF, okay, at the time reached out to me, WWF. Then I think WCW caught wind of this. Then Eric Bischoff calls me up, brings me on in. And again, I'm not telling either group how old I am.

Fair enough.

'Cause again, I had already heard that Vince wanted — if he's going to invest [that] type of money into somebody, he wants to know they're going to be around for a while. Well, again, I'm not that cat, 'cause I think I was either, I think 48 when I came on board. And then Vince wants someone in their early-to-mid 30s, maybe at the latest, knowing that they got a decade or more that they're going to be working with them ... We're in the office. The ink is still probably drying on the paper. We got Jim Ross that's in there, him and a couple others. And some more questions are being asked and a couple other dates come out of it, too, and it's like, all of sudden Vince like going, "Well, exactly how old are you?" And I said, "Well, 48." He looks right over to Jim Ross, he goes, "Well, how old is our oldest rookie ever?" And Jim just simply points over to me. He goes, "Dan." But again, I didn't look my age nor did I act my age ... I had a very unique contract in the fact that they agreed to my terms.

Interesting.

My terms was, I did not want to be a full-time wrestler. I didn't want to work 187 dates. I think that was the average contract at that time was working 187 dates.

Do you think it was a respect thing that Vince had for you? Because he's notoriously kind of a tough guy like that.

Well, I don't know. I did not know Vince that well at that point. I mean, again, very little. I mean I was dealing with, I think, Jim Ross and I think Jim Ross, he enjoyed my blunt candor. I mean because [the] professional wrestling world, again, the term is called a work. The industry's a work, but you'd be surprised, there's a lot of workers that are trying to work other workers, and they're trying to work other people. And it's like going, "No, I'm a straight shooter. You may or may not like me but even my enemies respect whatever comes out of my mouth." They go, "Oh s***, I don't like that old son of a b***h. But take his word for it because it's the truth."

I always tell people, "If I have to tell one lie, then I got to tell another half a dozen lies to cover up the first one." I got too much going on. I'm not that sharp. I'm either going to hurt your feelings or we either move ahead, or sayonara. 'Cause realistically, do I need you in my life? No. Dan Severn has so many good things going on for him right now. I always tell people, "My goal right now is to live to be 125. I will probably start slowing down in my latter 90s. But again, just starting to slow down. 'Cause even again, as I said, I've relinquished myself that I am no longer a cage fighter.