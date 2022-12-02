WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/02) - World Cup Tournament Finals, Sami Zayn Vs. Sheamus, We Hear From Damage CTRL

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 2, 2022, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

The fallout from "Survivor Series: WarGames" will continue tonight, as "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn will square off with "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. The two men came face-to-face in the Men's WarGames Match this past Saturday, during which Zayn helped lead his fellow Bloodline members to victory by attacking his long-time friend, Kevin Owens, and proving his loyalty to them once and for all. What will happen when the pair collide in the opening match of the show?

Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar will be going head-to-head with "The One and Only" Ricochet in the finals of the "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament. Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the quarter finals and Butch in the semi-finals, while Ricochet overcame Mustafa Ali in the quarter finals and Braun Strowman in the semi-finals. Who will win the World Cup and earn themselves a future shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship?

Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will be also addressing the WWE Universe following their heated exchange and brawl with "The Man" Becky Lynch on this past Monday's "Raw". The three women, along with Nikki Cross and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, suffered defeat at the hands of Lynch, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim in the Women's WarGames Match. What will they have to say?

In addition, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are all slated to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's events page.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as The Bloodline make their way to the ring.

Jey Uso says The Bloodline is now in Buffalo before Jimmy Uso says tonight is all about Sami Zayn because he was the MVP of WarGames and calls him Sami Uso. Jey says he earned his respect after what he did at WarGames, and tells him he ultimately led them to victory. Jimmy asks how he's feeling and Zayn replies that he's feeling "pretty freaking ucey." The trio do a handshake.

The Brawling Brutes' music hits and they head to the ring. Sheamus tells Zayn he hates to beat up a fellow ginger, but he will have a massive smile on his face because it's fight night.