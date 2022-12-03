Impact Throwback Throwdown 3 Results (12/2): Team IPWF Vs. Team GLUW, Tori Nailbiter's In-Ring Debut, Sonny Sanders' New Client

Team Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation is Tim Burr (Josh Alexander), Frank The Butcher (Rhino), "Cowboy" Colt McCoy (Eddie Edwards), and Giuseppe Scovelli Jr. with Giuseppe Scovelli Sr. in their corner. Team Great Lakes Unionized Wrestling is Neptune, Manfred The Mad Mammal, "The Devil Demon" Devon Damon, and Lord Humungous with Walter Chestnut in their corner.

This match is the result of Scovelli Jr. selling his shares in the IPWF to Chestnut. Everyone brawls to start. Manfred and Burr end up in the ring. Damon tags in and works over Burr. He manages to tag in Frank who runs wild for a bit but Lord Humungous also tags in and he dispatches of Frank for the first elimination.

McCoy and Manfred enter and we get a lot of biting from Manfred, but McCoy outsmarts him and feeds him Humungous' arm instead. Burr tags in and he and McCoy manage to take down Humungous. Scovelli Jr. wants to tag in and McCoy obliges. Scovelli Jr. hot dogs for a bit and Humungous whips him into the corner. Scovelli Jr. hops to the second turnbuckle and immediately starts favoring his leg. He rolls out of the ring to the floor.

Burr enters the match and gets bitten by Manfred. Neptune takes over but Burr starts fighting back with chops and rolls up Neptune to eliminate him.

Damon enters and quickly overwhelms Burr. He manages to escape and tag in McCoy, who runs wild on Manfred, sending him to the floor. Damon enters and gets a jawbreaker from McCoy and an ax handle from Burr and Damon is pinned and eliminated.

Humungous enters and beats down on McCoy. Scovelli Jr. is still down on the floor favoring his ankle. McCoy gets some space and tags Burr, who chops away on Humungous and Manfred. Humungous spills out of the ring but Manfred counters the double ax handle by Burr. Burr gets his actual ax and hits Manfred and the referee catches him and disqualifies Burr, eliminating him from the match.

McCoy tries for a quick cover on Manfred but he kicks out. Humungous tags in and pounds on McCoy in his corner. McCoy evades Humungous and Manfred but there's no one to tag. McCoy escapes another double team and hits a drop kick to both men from the second turnbuckle. Scovelli Sr. tries to get junior back in the match but he can't got so senior gets up on the apron and starts taping his wrists. McCoy tags him in and he runs wild on Humungous and Manfred.

We get stereo ten-count punches in the corners by Scovelli Sr. and McCoy. Humungous and Manfred reverse their whips out of the corner but Scovelli Sr. and McCoy do-si-do in the middle of the ring and fire back, but in the chaos the referee gets knocked down. Manfred holds McCoy for Humungous but McCoy ducks and Manfred gets hit. McCoy and Scovelli Sr. hit stunners to both men. Scovelli Jr. crawls into the ring and counts the pinfall for both men.

Winner: Team IPWF

After the match, Scovelli Sr. plants Chestnut with a fireman's carry Michinoku driver as Team IPWF celebrates.

That's our show!