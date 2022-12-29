Jim Ross Called Infamous WWE Storyline About Katie Vick An 'Embarrassment To Wrestling'

When it comes to pro wrestling, not every segment is going to be a home run. But one infamous WWE storyline still haunts those involved with it to this day.

In the lead-up to its No Mercy pay-per-view event in October 2002, the promotion began a feud between future WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Triple H that went to some questionable places. In the storyline, it was revealed that Kane had an ex-girlfriend in his youth named Katie Vick, who died in a car accident. Mocking his rival at one point during the program, Triple H shared a video of him dressed up as Kane mimicking inappropriate behavior with a mannequin, which was supposed to be Vick's dead body inside of a casket.

"I was so shocked," former longtime WWE announcer Jim Ross said during his "Grilling JR" podcast. "And I knew the subject matter was going to be very, very delicate, to say the very least. But I didn't know all the specifics, and all the machinations of how they're going to produce that segment. It was just horrible, just horrible."

Ross said he felt "bad for the audience," especially parents who had to explain the segment to their kids. "I never saw any value in it," he added. "It was embarrassing to wrestling."