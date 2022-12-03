GCW Wasted Time 2022 Live Coverage (12/3): Nick Gage Vs. Cole Radrick For The GCW World Championship

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Wasted Time 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Game Changer Wrestling presents Wasted Time 2022 from Pop's NightClub & Concert Venue in Sauget, Illinois, just a short distance away from St Louis, Missouri. Tonight's card features Nick Gage defending the GCW World Championship against Cole Radrick. If Gage emerges victorious from this evening's championship clash, then his tentatively scheduled title defense against Tony Deppen on December 16 will officially go ahead. Gage last defended the gold at last week's WrestleCade convention during America's Most Liked Wrestling's The Day After event; Gage retained the title against George South. Elsewhere, former ECW World Tag Team Champions The Sandman and 2 Cold Scorpio will reunite and participate in a triple threat match for the GCW World Tag Team Championship.

Announced card prior to the show

* Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole Radrick for the GCW World Championship

* Los Mazisos (Miedo Extremo and Ciclope) (c) vs. Mance Warner and Matthew Justice vs. The Sandman and 2 Cold Scorpio in a triple threat match for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver

* Effy vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* Mad Man Pondo vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Starboy Charlie vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)