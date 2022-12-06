Tony Schiavone Wishes He Could've Called This WrestleMania Match

Tony Schiavone will go down in history as one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators of all time, and throughout his career, he has been able to call some incredible bouts, and still gets to do today as part of the AEW broadcast team. No matter how many years he has spent calling matches, Schiavone remains a fan and there are encounters that he wishes he could have been part of.

During the latest "On Demand: Ask Tony Anything" episode he labeled the WrestleMania 25 classic between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as one of those matches he would've loved to commentate on. "You're not going to find a better match than that ever."

The match between those two WWE Hall of Famers is often considered to be one of the greatest in WWE history, but it isn't the only WrestleMania match that Schiavone wishes he was involved in.

"I wouldn't have minded calling Flair's last match with Shawn Michaels, you know the 'I'm sorry, I love you.' That would have been pretty cool to call that one as well, to be a part of it," he said. "That would have been probably another one that I wish I would have been able to call."

Despite wishing he could have been involved in those matches, Schiavone will continue to be able to create his own wrestling history with AEW moving forward as he signed a new deal with the company at the start of the year, extending his contract to 2024. He was also recently rewarded with a promotion, becoming a Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent, showcasing how much he brings to the table behind the scenes.

