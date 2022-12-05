Barry Windham Currently In ICU Following Emergency Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized over the weekend and his family launched a GoFundMe page on Monday to assist with medical costs. The Windham family shared that the wrestler suffered a "massive" heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport and went into cardiac arrest.

"He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life," the family said. "As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain."

Windham, the uncle of WWE's Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, is a one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and two-time WWF World Tag Team Champion with his brother Mike Rotunda, the father of Wyatt and Dallas. Windham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of The Four Horseman, which he was a part of from 1988 to 1989 and again from 1990 until 1991. Windham first debuted in 1979 and retired in 2010, following a decorated career that saw him win titles across North America and Japan – most notably winning dozens of NWA titles across the south.

"After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining world wide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications," the family said. "Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000's. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance."

Several wrestlers shared the GoFundMe link on Monday.

"It would mean the world if you could please help in any way that you can," JoJo Offerman, Wyatt's fiancé, tweeted.