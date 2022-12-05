AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (12/05) - Hanage Shinno Vs. Nick Comoroto, Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Aaron Solo, Vicious Vixens In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on December 5, 2022, taped last week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana!

The Factory's Nick Comoroto will be squaring off with Japanese star Hagane Shinno. This will be Shinno's second appearance in AEW, with his first being on the November 29 edition of "Dark" (during which he took on Angelico). Will he be able to come out on top tonight?

Comoroto's teammate, Aaron Solo, will be in action as he goes one-on-one with recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita. Kip Sabian will also be going head-to-head with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds as they look to settle their issues for good. The two men have been at odds since facing one another on the November 21 edition of "Dark: Elevation" in a rivalry that has become increasingly heated. Who will come out on top?

Lee Moriarty of The Firm (with fellow Firm member W. Morrisey in his corner) looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Chaos Project's Serpentico (with his teammate Luther at ringside), while The Embassy's Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony face Dan Adams, Facade, and Star Rider in trios action, and Top Flight will be teaming up to face Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum.

In addition, AEW coach Madison Rayne will be going head-to-head with veteran Emi Sakura. Elsewhere in the women's division, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir of the Vicious Vixens will be taking on Alice Crowley and Kitty LaFleur while former Baddie Kiera Hogan will be facing Nikki Victory.