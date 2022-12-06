AEW Star Pays Tribute To Former Reality Competition Co-Star Kirstie Alley

Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley passed away on December 5 at the age of 71 following a bout with cancer. While Alley's fans recalled her invigorating presence on television in "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet" and in films including "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and the "Look Who's Talking" series, AEW's Chris Jericho recalled the impact she had on his life when they appeared in the 12th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2011.

Jericho took to Instagram to admit he "already had a crush" on Alley from her role as Saavik in "The Wrath of Khan," adding it blossomed into a "Friendmance" when they were competitors on the popular ABC dance competition program.

"Even though she was by far the biggest of the stars that season, she was also by far the coolest!" Jericho wrote. "Her hearty laugh, love of a drink and willingness to tell hilarious stories made her the best to hang out and party with during those grueling months!"

Jericho noted how he, Alley, and Cheryl Burke hung out together during the season's production, and he thanked her for making an introduction to his "high school crush" Kelly Preston. He stated that Alley "really stepped up into my all time favorite person list" when she invited him and his family to visit her home and feed her lemurs.

"She had at least a dozen of them in cages in her expansive back yard, with a hired game warden on-sight to take care of them!" he continued, adding that his wife and children "will never forget those crazy creatures flying all over the place and nor will I."

Jericho was eliminated during the fifth week of the competition while Alley was the season's runner-up. The two never worked together again, but Jericho said she made a great impact on his life.

"I haven't seen Kirstie since 2011, but I always thought about her and I will always love her for doing what she did for me and my family way back when," he added. "I love you Kristie...and can I bum one last smoke?"