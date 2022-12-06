Conrad Thompson Addresses Rumors Regarding AAA Relationship, Ric Flair's In-Ring Future, Booker T's Final Match, And More! - Exclusive

So you brought up Ric, so it sounds like you're going to be a part of the documentary. Are you on screen, or is it just your stuff? What's your level of participation here in the doc?

I was interviewed for the documentary, as was my wife. I suspect that my stuff will wind up on a cutting room floor. That's a long story, but I think that they have her in it. I think she may have received some sort of a document in her email or some such.

And what do you think fans can expect from this one? What do you think they're going to get?

Well, if you listen to Ric on his podcast every week, he talks about how he's just letting it rip and he's pulling no punches. And if you're a friend of Ric's in real life, occasionally that'll bubble up and you'll hear how he really feels about this guy or that guy. And he was, he's been pretty critical in the things that I've heard. He said in the documentary — I haven't seen it yet, he told me that he saw it and they left it all in — but he doesn't hold anything back based on his opinion or feelings about certain wrestling personalities and luminaries, and old relationships as they may be.

So what happened between him and Eric [Bischoff] here? I'm a little confused. Eric made a comment to Ric, that Ric took the wrong way. I'm not entirely certain what the heat is here with these two at the moment.

Neither am I, and neither is [Eric] ... When I asked Eric about it, he didn't remember what he said in the documentary, but Ric said on the podcast that Eric said something on the documentary that when he saw it back, pissed him off. And that's not the first time that's happened. When Ric saw "30 for 30," the ESPN documentary from five years ago or whatever it was ... he was pretty off about that too, with what some folks had to say. And so a few people got some nasty text messages, because nobody wants to see or hear or read someone that they know, like, and care about say something that was maybe less than flattering ... I'm not exactly sure what Eric said, but I guess we'll find that on the 26th, if I understand it. That's when the Peacock documentary airs.

But I know that Ric has let it slip on our podcast a few times that he feels like he wasn't appreciated in WCW the way a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or what have you, were. Where in his mind's eye, those guys came in, made more money, and he was asked to put them over. And of course, that's just the nature of the business, but Ric certainly feels a certain type of way about it and has some animosity towards Eric. I guess that bubbles to the surface, which is odd because they were just together in July at The Roast of Ric Flair, and seemed like it was all smiles.

That's what I thought. I thought they buried the hatchet. That's why I was so surprised to see them back at each other's throats or whatever again.

Well, I don't think Eric is at his throat just yet, but we'll see what happens when this documentary comes out. But there's something in there that's got Ric pretty upset, and I, for one, am going to be watching on the 26th.