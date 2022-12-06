AEW Dark Live Coverage (12/06) - Trent Beretta Vs. Anthony Henry, Abadon Vs. Leva Bates, Dalton Castle And The Boys In Action, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on December 6, 2022!

The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry will be going head-to-head with one half of Best Friends, Trent Beretta. While the two men have faced off in tag team action before, it will be interesting to see what happens when they meet in single's competition. Who will come out on top?

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be in action, as they face Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Defarge in a non-title match. Castle and The Boys have been the titleholders since defeating The Righteous at "Death Before Dishonor" in July, and while they do not currently have a match for "Final Battle" this Saturday, they notably confronted The Embassy after their match on last night's "Dark: Elevation".

Speaking of The Embassy, "The Machine" Brian Cage looks to continue to rack up wins as he squares off with former WWE star and "Dark" regular Leon Ruffin. Elsewhere, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh will collide with Brick City Boyz in a massive tag team match.

Additionally, the dominant Abadon will be in action for the first time in a month on "Dark"when they come face-to-face with "The Librarian" Leva Bates. "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will also be taking on B3CCA after recently adopting an aggressive attitude as a result of her frustrations. However, she has taken things too far on several occasions by attacking opponents after their matches and been suspended for hitting referee Aubrey Edwards.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Dalton Castle and The Boys head to the ring. Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Defarge are already waiting inside.