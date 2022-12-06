AEW Dark Live Coverage (12/06) - Trent Beretta Vs. Anthony Henry, Abadon Vs. Leva Bates, Dalton Castle And The Boys In Action, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on December 6, 2022!
The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry will be going head-to-head with one half of Best Friends, Trent Beretta. While the two men have faced off in tag team action before, it will be interesting to see what happens when they meet in single's competition. Who will come out on top?
Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be in action, as they face Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Defarge in a non-title match. Castle and The Boys have been the titleholders since defeating The Righteous at "Death Before Dishonor" in July, and while they do not currently have a match for "Final Battle" this Saturday, they notably confronted The Embassy after their match on last night's "Dark: Elevation".
Speaking of The Embassy, "The Machine" Brian Cage looks to continue to rack up wins as he squares off with former WWE star and "Dark" regular Leon Ruffin. Elsewhere, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh will collide with Brick City Boyz in a massive tag team match.
Additionally, the dominant Abadon will be in action for the first time in a month on "Dark"when they come face-to-face with "The Librarian" Leva Bates. "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will also be taking on B3CCA after recently adopting an aggressive attitude as a result of her frustrations. However, she has taken things too far on several occasions by attacking opponents after their matches and been suspended for hitting referee Aubrey Edwards.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Dalton Castle and The Boys head to the ring. Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Defarge are already waiting inside.
Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Defarge
The bell rings and Valo chest-bumps Castle. Castle delivers a mat return, then tags in Brent. Defarge and Brandon tag in. He delivers an enziguri, then tags in Castle. Corino tags in and Castle delivers a forearm to him while The Boys pull Valo to the outside. Castle sends Defarge to the outside, then calls for The Boys and throws them on top of them. Castle then delivers the Bang-A-Rang on Corino for the win.
Winners: Dalton Castle and The Boys
Leva Bates heads to the ring, followed by Abadon.
Abadon vs. Leva Bates
The bell rings and the two lock up. Bates trips Abadon, but Abadon recovers quickly. Bates delivers a pair of kicks and a Northern Lights suplex, but Abadon fires back with a forearm and a bulldog. Bates delivers a few kicks and a knee to Abadon, then goes for a pin but they kick out. Bates hits a German suplex, but Abadon fires back with a step-up enziguri and the Black Dhalia for the win.
Winner: Abadon
Leon Ruffin heads to the ring, followed by Brian Cage and Prince Nana.
Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin
The bell rings and the two lock up. Ruffin runs the ropes, but Cage catches him and does a few bicep curls with him in hand. Ruffin delivers a drop kick, but Cage fires back with a back body drop. He whips Ruffin into the corner, then delivers a chop and whips him into the opposite corner. Cage delivers a backbreaker, but Ruffin manages to hit a couple of elbows. He follows it up with a drop kick that sends Cage to the outside and looks to go flying, but Cage catches him and powerbombs him into the ring post. Cage tosses Ruffin back in the ring, then delivers a superplex variation. Ruffin hits an enziguri and several right hands. He follows it up with a lariat and a cutter, but Cage manages to deliver a clothesline and a powerbomb. He follows it up with Weapon X for the win.
Winner: Brian Cage
After the match, Prince Nana grabs a mic and says he's been telling everyone since day one that Cage is the greatest. He says what fans just witness is "Embassy excellence" that was made possible by "the Weapon Excellence of Execution". Nana says The Embassy is forever, and they are on the hunt.
Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt head to the ring, with Brick City Boyz already waiting inside.
Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Brick City Boyz
Dutt tells Brick City Boyz to hold on a second and asks them where Brick City is. They say Newark, New Jersey, and Dutt says that's a coincidence because Lethal is the King of New Jersey. He calls Jeff Jarrett "the King of Tennessee" and says Brick City will crumble.
Lethal and Cruz begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Lethal delivers a shoulder tackle, then delivers a thrust kick and tags in Singh. Singh delivers a Fireman's Carry Press that sends Cruz to the outside on top of Chase, then delivers a modified Boss Man Slam. Lethal tags back in and delivers a Military Press, followed by the Lethal Injection for the win.
Winners: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh
Athena heads to the ring, with B3CCA already waiting inside.