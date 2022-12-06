WWE Prospect Valerie Loureda Reveals Her Ring Name

Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her new WWE ring name is Lola Vice.

"Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @wwe history🤍 #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE," she wrote.

Other WWE Superstars commented on her post, including MVP, who wrote, "La Cubanisima!!!"

The "NXT" prospect made her WWE in-ring debut on November 12, during a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida. Her first match was a tag team match. She teamed with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail.

Vice started training at the WWE Performance Center on July 19 after signing with the company on June 29. She is the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE.

In the past, Vice spoke about who helped her sign with the company. She revealed on "Busted Open Radio," that it was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Operations James Kimball, along with her representative from First Round Management, Abraham Kawa, that put the signing together. She also attended WrestleMania 38, which reportedly made her "fall in love" with the company.

It's also interesting to note that even before Vice signed with WWE, she was already targeting a current WWE Superstar. A month before officially signing with WWE, on May 14, WWE asked social media, "Who do you want to see challenge Ronda Rousey?" Her response was, "Me."

Before coming to WWE, the 24-year-old's MMA record was 4-1, and she made her professional MMA debut in 2019. Vice's last MMA fight was at Bellator MMA 271 in November 2021, when she earned a split-decision victory over Taylor Turner.