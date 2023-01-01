Matt Hardy Says Not Winning The IC Title During His WWE Tenure Was A 'Wrong Place, Wrong Time' Situation
Although he was not as successful in the world title picture in WWE as his brother, Jeff, Matt Hardy has still won multiple championships throughout his time in wrestling — both as a singles star and as a tag team specialist. Throughout his multiple tenures in WWE, Matt has won tag gold on 11 occasions, with many of those coming alongside Jeff. Matt has also found himself winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships once and the Impact World Tag Team Championships twice, with all three reigns being with his brother.
Matt won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship two times and held it for a combined 69 days. In WWE, he would not find himself holding a world title, however, Matt did hold the ECW Heavyweight Championship at one point, as he was the leader of the "WWE ECW" brand for a bit. The only singles title Matt won with WWE that is still active today is the United States Championship, which he held once for 84 days.
Along with not winning a World Championship within WWE, there is one more title that alluded Matt throughout his time in the company.
Matt Hardy has never won the Intercontinental Championship
The Intercontinental Championship has been looked at by many as the workhorse title in the company — with many WWE Hall of Famers and legends earning it throughout their careers. When asked on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast if he would have liked to have won the Intercontinental Championship at some point throughout his WWE tenures, Matt said, "The Intercontinental title had so much amazing WWE/WWF history. ... I would guess probably just, more than anything like, wrong place, wrong time."
He continued, "I was probably on the opposite brand or, you know, in some different program. I was just never booked in a strong Intercontinental Title program that would have worked [with] a blowoff match with me winning."
Although he has never won the Intercontinental Championship, he has had five opportunities at the title on WWE TV. All matches for the title were either on "Raw" or "SmackDown," with his most recent match for the Intercontinental Championship coming on October 30, 2017. His first four matches for the Intercontinental Championship all came between June 2000 and November 2001. His two chances in 2000 came against Chris Benoit, while one opportunity in 2001 was against Chris Jericho, and one was against Test.