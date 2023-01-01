Matt Hardy Says Not Winning The IC Title During His WWE Tenure Was A 'Wrong Place, Wrong Time' Situation

Although he was not as successful in the world title picture in WWE as his brother, Jeff, Matt Hardy has still won multiple championships throughout his time in wrestling — both as a singles star and as a tag team specialist. Throughout his multiple tenures in WWE, Matt has won tag gold on 11 occasions, with many of those coming alongside Jeff. Matt has also found himself winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships once and the Impact World Tag Team Championships twice, with all three reigns being with his brother.

Matt won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship two times and held it for a combined 69 days. In WWE, he would not find himself holding a world title, however, Matt did hold the ECW Heavyweight Championship at one point, as he was the leader of the "WWE ECW" brand for a bit. The only singles title Matt won with WWE that is still active today is the United States Championship, which he held once for 84 days.

Along with not winning a World Championship within WWE, there is one more title that alluded Matt throughout his time in the company.