Jim Ross Thinks The Big Show Paul Wight Was Misused By WWE

The way Paul Wight, better known as The Big Show, left WWE in 2020 sold the idea that he wasn't an imposing threat like he once was. On camera, his final appearances were used to elevate Randy Orton, as "The Viper" was feuding with then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Big Show lost his final match to Orton on the July 20, 2020, episode of "WWE Raw," being punted in the head to write him off of television.

Behind the scenes, his decision to depart had to do with creative frustrations and deciding that he wanted to try to build his legacy back up as Paul Wight in AEW, as noted in a 2020 interview with Inside The Ropes. He made similar comments during an episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin, where the giant lamented his poor booking in WWE.

Wight's AEW colleague Jim Ross feels similarly about how WWE utilized Big Show while he was under their banner. In an installment of the "Grillin' J.R." podcast (h/t Sportskeeda), the longtime veteran expressed his disappointment for how Wight was "overexposed," dulling his allure. "[Now they're] not new, they're not fresh, they're not different, they're not eye-opening ... I just think that Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents, on that level, that we ever had." Ross is far from the only person to express that opinion, as many fans have found themselves frustrated with Big Show's always unpredictable WWE booking.