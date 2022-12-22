Matt Hardy Claims Edge Almost Suffocated Mid-Match

Being a professional wrestler comes with the obvious dangers associated with the sport, and fans have seen some extreme injuries in wrestling, but sometimes fans aren't privy to each and every situation. One such moment that put WWE Hall of Famer Edge at serious risk occurred back at WWE No Mercy 2000. After several matches between The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian, it appeared their rivalry was going to come to some sort of conclusion leading up to the No Mercy pay per view. The Hardy Boyz definitively defeated the duo on an episode of "Raw" weeks before, banning Edge & Christian from receiving any further tag team title matches while the Hardys were champions. Instead of taking the loss with grace and accepting the stipulation, Edge & Christian donned gold luchador disguises and began calling themselves "Los Conquistadors."

The day of No Mercy 2000 arrived and the event featured Los Conquistadors vs. The Hardy Boyz. During a past episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast (h/t Sportskeeda), Matt Hardy recapped what occurred that day and what led to a dangerous situation for Edge. "They didn't have enough masks when we got to the building," Hardy said. "I wanna say there was one. They went out to a mall and bought some masks. I wanna say it was some famous Mexican masks or whatever. Adam's mask, Edge's mask, was actually spray-painted gold [that same day]."