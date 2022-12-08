Apollo Crews Talks NXT Title Shot, Fishing With Bron Breakker, Iron Survivor Challenge, CM Punk's Possible WWE Return, More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Huge match for you, man. "NXT" title, Bron Breakker, Deadline. What's your mindset going into this match? What are you thinking about?

Apollo Crews: Man, it's getting mentally prepared. For me, there's a lot that I think about ... WrestleMania 37 happened, won the Intercontinental title, and then a whole year, maybe even more until Halloween Havoc went on until I was even on a premium live event. So yeah, just the fact that much time had passed was one thing that I think about. And here I am on my second premium live event in a row, which I don't remember the last time, if ever it's happened.

So things like that cross my mind ... Don't really feel any pressure, but I know that I have to perform to a certain level, which I know I'm capable of. So thinking about that, making sure you're mentally prepared, physically prepared, along with the other things. A life that I have going on, right? With two kids and all that stuff ... But mainly the fact that I have an opportunity to come out here and accomplish something that I haven't accomplished before. And that's exactly what I came back to do on winning the "NXT" title. I feel like it's one of those things that's, I missed out on the first time around.

I got called up to the main roster pretty quick and didn't really have a chance to experience being champion before I got up there. And then fortunately, I was lucky enough to win the United States title and the Intercontinental championship. But being able to come back and kind of re-change the direction of my career and have this opportunity to start over, if you want to say — it's a blessing. It's a blessing. And I'm pumped. I'm excited about this Saturday. I'm ready to go out there and tear the house down.

There's a very unique build, by the way. I wish I could say I'd seen that passion, but you've been so happy and chummy with Bron Breakker. It's a very different kind of build.

It's different. It is.

So how did this dynamic come about?

Well, I don't know if it really grew out of anything. I think it's a fact — two good guys that are competing over the same thing. At the end of the day, it's like, he has something I want. I want something he has. So I think it's just, there's no ill will. I have nothing against him and I respect everything that he's done. It's admirable what he's done in such a short amount of time. He's beat some top guys. But again, he hasn't done anything to me personally, to where I feel like I need to dig at him. You know what I mean?

Forgive me for being a little skeptical of you, Apollo, but I feel like you're going to do him dirty here.

Hold on, why me, though? Why do I have to be the one that's going to do that?

I don't know, this feels like it could be an act to me, to pull us in.

You know what's funny? Someone said that before ... I think it was Grayson who might have said that. There's ulterior motives, right?

Yeah. All right.

We'll just have to wait and see. We'll wait and see what happens.