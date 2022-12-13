Vince McMahon Wanted The Miz To Be Like This TV Show Host

After signing with WWE, The Miz was met with a creative idea he didn't really agree with after being signed by the company in 2004.

The 24-year-old was first pitched the idea of becoming a commentator, as he was viewed as more of a "personality." The Miz convinced WWE officials to let him perform as a wrestler, and he subsequently reported to their developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling.

After climbing his way through the WWE developmental system, The Miz made his main roster debut in June 2006 on "WWE SmackDown," as the show's host. The Miz, in his appearance on "Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner," talked about a meeting he had with Vince McMahon, where he was informed by the then WWE chairman about his vision for The Miz's character.

McMahon expressed an idea The Miz had previously fought hard to stay away from. "We're going to make you the host. I want you to be the Ryan Seacrest of WWE," McMahon told him.

Despite his initial apprehension to serve as a host, he accepted the role with an optimistic spirit. "In my mind, I said, 'I'm going to get a microphone. If I can get a microphone and get this audience to absolutely despise me as the host, then they're going to want to see me get beat up. And if they want to see me get beat up, they've got to put me in the ring. If they put me in the ring, they're never going to want me to come out of that ring.'"

The Miz hosted "SmackDown" and WWE's "Diva Search" competition, compelling the audience to loathe him, and eventually made his in-ring television debut in September, defeating Tatanka.