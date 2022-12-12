Win A WWE Retro 4-Pack Of Figures From Mattel!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Mattel to offer readers the chance to win an 4-pack of WWE Retro figures. This set lets you add three members of the Hart Foundation — Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart — to your collection, alongside Nikolai Volkoff. In addition to bringing to life these classic characters, each figure can perform its own special attack.

Two lucky winners will get their very own WWE Retro 4-Pack for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Thursday, December 15, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This WWE Retro 4-Pack is available for purchase from Mattel.