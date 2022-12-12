AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (12/12) - Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari Vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler, Best Friends Vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero, Willow Nightingale In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on December 12, 2022, taped at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas!

A huge trios match is set for tonight, as Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) will team up with The Trustbuster's Ari Daivari to take on Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Brandon Cutler. Varsity Athletes have been dominant over the course of the past few weeks, and show no sign of slowing down anytime soon while Daivari has been leading The Trustbusters to success over the last few weeks. On the other side of things, Chaos Project and Brandon Cutler have been regularly featured on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past few months. Which team will come out on top?

"Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard look to bring home another win for the Jericho Appreciation Society, as they face Zach Mason and Warren Johnson. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) will also be in tag team action, as they take on "The Reality" Zack Clayton and Zane Valero. In addition, recent AEW signee Willow Nightingale looks to continue her winning streak when she goes head-to-head with Vertvixen. Nightingale has defeated Anna Jay A.S., Marina Shafir, and Leila Grey, and most recently, Trish Adora on the Ring of Honor Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show. Veteran Emi Sakura will also be in action, as she squares off with Danni Bee.

We are live! Matt Menard, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Emi Sakura makes her way to the ring, with Danni Bee already waiting inside.