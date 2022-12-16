Vince McMahon Shot Down This WWE Tag Team Name

For nearly one year between 2006 and 2007, Brian Kendrick and Paul London were WWE Tag Team Champions, dazzling fans with their innovative, high-flying offense. They even impressed John "Bradshaw" Layfield, who despite being the heel commentator on "WWE Smackdown," consistently praised the babyface team on commentary by saying they reminded him of a young Shaun and Steve Simpson and that "as nutty as they are, they are tag team champions for a reason."

Oddly, Kendrick and London never received a team name other than their last names. Fans called them "The Hooliganz" on message boards, their ring gear contained graphics with the "Hooliganz" name, and WWE Magazine called their gym routine the "Hooliganz Workout," but they were never acknowledged by that name on WWE television.

In a "Captain's Corner" live stream on Facebook, Kendrick revealed Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of the "Hooliganz" name. "Inevitably when the tag team splits, if you guys are just 'The Hooliganz,' we won't be able to tell which one is which," said Kendrick of McMahon's reasoning. "It's easy enough though in the sense that we were roughly the same size, moved roughly the same speeds, stuff like that. He [London] did amazing stuff I never did ... You'd be able to tell us apart but in the same way a boy band looks the same, these two dudes look the same."

Through injuries and a teased March 2008 split that never materialized, the two remained a team until June 2008 when they were split in the WWE Supplemental Draft. London stayed on "WWE RAW" until his release five months later, while Kendrick moved to "Smackdown" and became known as The Brian Kendrick.

