Brian Kendrick Comments On WWE 205 Live Experience

Brian Kendrick's pro wrestling career has spanned over 20 years and has included a few stints with WWE. His most recent run saw him featured in the revived cruiserweight division after competing in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, which was won by TJP. Following the tournament, the cruiserweights competed on "Raw" exclusively for a couple of months until "205 Live" premiered on the WWE Network. During this time period, Kendrick defeated TJP to hold the Cruiserweight title for a month. While he wasn't able to regain the title after that, Kendrick remained a key figure on "205 Live" until late 2020 when he transitioned into a backstage role.

"The Man With The Plan" recently did a signing for Captain's Corner and was asked to reflect on his time in WWE's recent iteration of the cruiserweight division. "It was a few years of my life, that period in general," Kendrick said. "I would say, top to bottom, it's the best roster I've been on as far as[...] We never put on that long of a show, but I think the third worst guy on '205 Live' was really good." Kendrick name dropped several of the former "205" competitors that he frequently worked with including Noam Dar, TJP, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, and Akira Tozawa.

The cruiserweight division fizzled out during the "pandemic era" as several stars were released. After the Cruiserweight Championship was unified with the "NXT" North American title, "205 Live" was replaced by "NXT Level Up" in February. Kendrick departed the company around the same time and remains a free agent, although he recently made headlines as he was brought into WWE Survivor Series to help produce Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship match against Shotzi.