Drew McIntyre Didn't Find Out He'd Win Big WWE Match Until Day Of

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but in order to reach his current spot, he had to overcome his fair share of adversity having been released by WWE back in 2014 and really being forced to reinvent himself outside the company. During an interview with Darren Stone for "Faction 919," McIntyre revealed that he felt this second run on the main roster was a bit rocky in the beginning as he was a heel who didn't connect with the audience due to not saying things a human would actually say; he credited Paul Heyman for letting him be himself.

However, McIntyre also added that while his 2020 Royal Rumble victory was one of the biggest highlights of his career, he didn't know he'd be winning the match until the day of the event. "I got there on the day, heard rumblings it was something with Brock," McIntyre said. "I was like, 'Oh my goodness, if I did something with Brock that'd be great. I'd love to wrestle Brock Lesnar.' Eventually, I eliminated Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble. I heard the reaction of 40,000 people considering the performance he had in that Rumble, eliminating everybody single-handedly, half of the Royal Rumble himself, and my goodness, that's amazing."

McIntyre said that when he heard Edge's music marking his return to the ring, he knew that the crowd was going to boo his elimination. McIntyre feared that he'd even get booed by the end of the match, but ultimately, the fans were happy to see him emerge victorious.

