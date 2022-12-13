AEW Dark Live Coverage (12/13) - Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Vs. The Trustbusters, Kip Sabian Vs. Tony Deppen, Matt Hardy & Private Party In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on December 13, 2022!

Matt Hardy and Private Party will be in trios action tonight, as they take on "Dark" regulars Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Rhett Titus. Hardy and Private Party have been under Ethan Page's thumb since Isiah Kassidy lost a match to him on an episode of "Rampage" several weeks ago. Page has been keeping a close eye on the trio as they look to find a way out of their current contracts with The Firm. Will Hardy and Private Party be able to get the job done?

Another trios match is scheduled for tonight, as The Factory's QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter will be going head-to-head with LSG, Chris Steeler and Joe Keys. The Factory has been dominant on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation", accumulating a multitude of wins over the past several weeks. Will they be able to pick up the win once more?

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be teaming up once again to take on Slim J and Jeeves Kay of The Trustbusters. Kingston has been showing a more aggressive attitude over the past few weeks and continued to beat down opponents after matches, but Ortiz has been keeping him in check. What will happen when the two teams collide?

Additionally, three singles matches are also set for tonight, as "The Reality" Zack Clayton goes one-on-one with Steve Pena. Clayton will certainly be looking to redeem himself after he teamed up with Zane Valero in a losing effort to Best Friends on last night's "Dark: Elevation". Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo will be facing Miranda Vionette, and Kip Sabian will be squaring off with former Ring of Honor World Television Champion Tony Deppen.